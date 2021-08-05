Fortnite Alien Artifacts Apex Legends Seer Guide August Game Pass Games Last Of Us TV Show Xbox Walmart Restock PS5 Restock Tracker

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

A New Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Is Live: Splatoon 2, Stardew Valley, And More Of The Best Deals

The Switch eShop's latest sale focuses on multiplayer games to play with friends and family.

By on

Comments

The Nintendo Switch eShop has kicked off its latest sale, and this one is specifically centered around multiplayer games to play locally or online. The Multiplayer Mayhem Sale features a mix of first-party and third-party titles, and there are some really nice discounts available. Though it's a multiplayer-oriented sale, many of the games also have engaging solo content, so even if you don't play multiplayer much, there's likely a deal here for you.

The Multiplayer Mayhem Sale features a few first-party hits, including Splatoon 2 for $48, Super Mario Party for $42, Fire Emblem Warriors for $42, and Mario Tennis Aces for $42. You can also get the zany physics puzzler Good Job for $14. Good Job stars a CEO's son who wreaks havoc around the office, and it can be played cooperatively with two players.

Click To Unmute
  1. 7 Reasons to Try Call of Duty Mobile
  2. Marvel's Avengers - Road to Wakanda: Children of T'Chaka
  3. Ghost of Tsushima: Legends - Rivals Update Trailer
  4. Genshin Impact - Official Yoimiya Character Teaser: "The Queen Of Summer On Narukami Island"
  5. Apex Legends: Emergence Battle Pass Trailer
  6. Hades, Katamari Damacy Reroll, Skate | Xbox Game Pass Show
  7. Street Fighter V: Champion Edition - Luke Gameplay Announcement Trailer
  8. Street Fighter V Summer Update 2021
  9. Chernobylite - Official PC Launch trailer
  10. Sonic Colors: Ultimate - PC Gameplay
  11. 30 MORE Things You STILL Didn't Know In Zelda Breath Of The Wild
  12. Scav Karma: Escape From Tarkov's Best Feature Yet

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Mario Party Superstars | Nintendo E3 2021

Many of the best couch co-op Switch games have received nice discounts, too. Stardew Valley, the wonderful farming sim that's even more fun split-screen or online with friends, is down to $10, matching the lowest price we've seen on Switch. You can also grab Unravel Two, an adorable platformer starring two creatures made of yarn, for $10. Meanwhile, Haven, a science-fiction love story starring a couple who explore an empty planet, is on sale for $20. For a serious value, check out Overcooked: All You Can Eat, a compilation containing both frantic cooking games and their DLC, for $30.

Puzzle game fans can pick up Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for $20, Snipperclips for $14, and Lumines Remastered for $7.49.

We've rounded up the best deals in the Multiplayer Mayhem Sale below. You only have through August 11 to make your selections. In addition to the discounts, you'll also earn 5% extra Gold Points to go toward your next eShop purchase.

Best deals on Nintendo Switch eShop

  • Divinity: Original Sin 2 - Definitive Edition -- $35 ($50)
  • Fire Emblem Warriors -- $42 ($60)
  • Good Job -- $14 ($20)
  • Haven -- $20 ($25)
  • The Jackbox Party Pack 7 -- $19.49 ($30)
  • Lumines Remastered -- $7.49 ($15)
  • Mario Tennis Aces -- $42 ($60)
  • Moving Out -- $12.49 ($25)
  • Mortal Kombat 11 -- $15 ($50)
  • Overcooked: All You Can Eat -- $30 ($40)
  • Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville -- $26 ($40)
  • Risk of Rain 2 -- $10 ($25)
  • Snipperclips -- $14 ($20)
  • Splatoon 2 -- $48 ($60)
  • Stardew Valley -- $10 ($15)
  • Super Mario Party -- $42 ($60)
  • Unravel Two -- $10 ($20)
  • Wargroove -- $10 ($20)

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Nintendo Switch
Splatoon 2
Mario Tennis Aces
Super Mario Party
Stardew Valley
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)