A New Nintendo Switch eShop Sale Is Live: Splatoon 2, Stardew Valley, And More Of The Best Deals

The Nintendo Switch eShop has kicked off its latest sale, and this one is specifically centered around multiplayer games to play locally or online. The Multiplayer Mayhem Sale features a mix of first-party and third-party titles, and there are some really nice discounts available. Though it's a multiplayer-oriented sale, many of the games also have engaging solo content, so even if you don't play multiplayer much, there's likely a deal here for you.

The Multiplayer Mayhem Sale features a few first-party hits, including Splatoon 2 for $48, Super Mario Party for $42, Fire Emblem Warriors for $42, and Mario Tennis Aces for $42. You can also get the zany physics puzzler Good Job for $14. Good Job stars a CEO's son who wreaks havoc around the office, and it can be played cooperatively with two players.

Many of the best couch co-op Switch games have received nice discounts, too. Stardew Valley, the wonderful farming sim that's even more fun split-screen or online with friends, is down to $10, matching the lowest price we've seen on Switch. You can also grab Unravel Two, an adorable platformer starring two creatures made of yarn, for $10. Meanwhile, Haven, a science-fiction love story starring a couple who explore an empty planet, is on sale for $20. For a serious value, check out Overcooked: All You Can Eat, a compilation containing both frantic cooking games and their DLC, for $30.

Puzzle game fans can pick up Puyo Puyo Tetris 2 for $20, Snipperclips for $14, and Lumines Remastered for $7.49.

We've rounded up the best deals in the Multiplayer Mayhem Sale below. You only have through August 11 to make your selections. In addition to the discounts, you'll also earn 5% extra Gold Points to go toward your next eShop purchase.

Best deals on Nintendo Switch eShop