A New Lord Of The Flies Movie Is Coming With An All Female Cast

A new Lord of the Flies movie is on the way from film giant Warner Bros., but there will be a major change compared to the book.

The producers, Scott McGehee and David Siegel of The Deep End, told Deadline they want to be faithful to the William Golding book but with the big change that it'll be all girls instead of boys who are stuck on the island and descend into madness.

"We want to do a very faithful but contemporized adaptation of the book, but our idea was to do it with all girls rather than boys," Siegel told Deadline. "It is a timeless story that is especially relevant today, with the interpersonal conflicts and bullying, and the idea of children forming a society and replicating the behavior they saw in grownups before they were marooned."

McGehee said the new female version of Lord of the Flies "breaks away from some of the conventions, the ways we think of boys and aggression."

"It is a great adventure story, real entertainment, but it has a lot of meaning embedded in it as well. We've gotten to think about this awhile as the rights were worked out, and we're super eager to put pen to paper," McGehee said.

Lord of the Flies has been told in movie form multiple times, including the 1963 film by Peter Brook and in the 1990 movie from Harry Hook.