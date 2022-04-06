A New Ghost Recon Is In Development - Report

This comes after Breakpoint's final update.

By on

Comments

A new Ghost Recon game is reportedly in development and has been for over a year.

According to Kotaku, the next mainline Ghost Recon game could launch as early as the fiscal year 2023, and is codenamed Over. Not much other information about a new Ghost Recon is currently available.

Click To Unmute
  1. New Ubisoft Battle Royale Reports Amid Ghost Recon Breakpoint Support Loss | GameSpot News
  2. CD Projekt Red Talks Using Unreal Engine 5 for the Witcher 4
  3. TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER III – Patch Notes 1.1
  4. New Tomb Raider Game Announced
  5. Overwatch Anniversary Remix: Vol. 1
  6. Rainbow Six Mobile - Announcement Trailer
  7. Starfield: Meet Vasco
  8. Dreamsettler Reveal Trailer
  9. Slayers X: Terminal Aftermath: Vengance of the Slayer: Reveal Trailer
  10. Teardown 1.0 — The Journey through early access
  11. Trek to Yomi | Extended Gameplay Video
  12. LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - Launch Trailer

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Ghost Recon Breakpoint Struggles For Identity

Ubisoft experimented with NFTs for Ghost Recon Breakpoint via its Quartz initiative. The response to it was overwhelmingly negative. Strategic Innovations Lab, the team behind Quartz, has reportedly been silent since.

Last year, Ubisoft also revealed Ghost Recon Frontline, a free-to-play live-service game. Kotaku reports that a negative internal playtest earlier this year has caused the project to reset and so it will likely not launch soon.

Another Ubisoft project, codenamed Pathfinder, is reportedly in the works as well. It's reportedly similar to Ubisoft's battle royale, Hyper Scape, but "more cartoony." Hyper Scape and Ghost Recon Breakpoint weren't all that well-received, and it seems like Ubisoft is looking to move on, as Hyper Scape's servers are shutting down later this month and Breakpoint isn't getting any more new content.

Most Anticipated PC Games For 2022 And Beyond
See More
George Yang on Google+

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Breakpoint
PlayStation 4
PlayStation 5
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
PC
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)