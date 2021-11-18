A New Game Is Releasing On The Wii U In December

To celebrate the ninth anniversary of the Wii U, an indie developer has announced a new game for the platform, Captain U. Created by indie developer Ultra Dolphin Revolution, which has released multiple 2D pixel art games for the Wii U, has announced it will be releasing on final Wii U game releasing in December.

As reported by Nintendo Life, Captain U is a 2D platformer that makes use of the Wii U's touch screen, motion controls, and dual-screen capabilities. Ultra Dolphin Revolution described the game as an affectionate parody of its prior Wii U titles and the console itself. Players control Captain U, who uses the power of his legendary weapon the PowerPad to help locate and save the princess.

Happy 9th Anniversary to the most underappreciated console, the Wii U!

To celebrate the console’s 9th Anniversary, we’re announcing our 9th and last Wii U game! We are proud to present Captain U.#indiegame #wiiu #eShop pic.twitter.com/E53oAhCM8f — Ultra Dolphin Revolution (@UltDolRev) November 18, 2021

Captain U is the ninth and final Wii U game Ultra Dolphin Revolution has made. Considering the age of the Wii U and the popularity of the Nintendo Switch, Captain U is likely one of the final games to release on the Wii U shop. Captain U releases in December for $2.99. The Wii U was considered a failure for Nintendo, with production of the console ending three months prior to the launch of the Switch, which outsold the Wii U in just 10 months.