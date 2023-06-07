A New Friday The 13th Game Is In Development With Composer Harry Manfredini

Iconic horror composer Harry Manfredini has revealed he's working on a new, as-yet unannounced Friday the 13th game that is unrelated to Gun Media's asymmetrical multiplayer horror title. Manfredini revealed the news to Rely on Horror in a recent interview, where he also discussed the differences betweeen composing for film and for video games.

In the interview, Manfredini revealed that the new video game project he's working on is completely seperate to 2017's asymmetrical multiplayer horror title Friday the 13th: The Game. The new unannounced game is being developed by a different studio, and will feature "more realistic looking" characters. He also mentioned that the game would be done in a different style to Friday the 13th: The Game, presumably referring to the title's asymmetrical multiplayer gameplay.

Manfredini said he doesn't know any more details other than the elements he has been involved in, so we'll be looking out for more details whenever the project is officially announced.

Friday the 13th: The Game shut down its dedicated servers back in 2020, and had its final update in 2021, so fans of the franchise will be excited to learn there's a new game on the horizon. In other franchise news, a prequel TV series titled Crystal Lake is in the works, with A24 producing and Peacock to stream the series.