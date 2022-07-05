A New Battlefield Single-Player Campaign From The Co-Creator Of Halo Is In The Works

A new EA studio helmed by the co-creator of Halo is looking for a design director to help build a single-player campaign featuring "rich, exciting stories with memorable characters in the Battlefield universe," according to a job listing.

The listing seems to confirm that the new Battlefield Seattle Studio helmed by Marcus Lehto of ex-Bungie fame will indeed be working on campaign experiences for Battlefield, which was hinted at late last year when EA announced it would be creating a "Battlefield universe" that would span multiple games from various EA studios.

According to the job listing, the game's design director will work to "design the vision of a new Battlefield campaign," and will "orchestrate the mission design, narrative, game mechanics, and systems to create the highest quality experience possible." The position also states the design director will need to "embrace the core tenets of the Battlefield franchise and make sure they are woven through all layers of a masterfully designed single-player campaign."

While Battlefield as a franchise is typically associated with large-scale multiplayer mayhem, most entries in the series have traditionally included campaign modes. However, Battlefield 2042, the most recent entry in the franchise that released last year to middling reviews, does not.

Battlefield 2042 recently received its first season of new content, with developer DICE having used the time since the game's November 2021 launch to bring improvements to nearly every aspect of the game, ranging from gunplay to map design. The game's poor reception led to rumors that EA and DICE plan to only do the bare minimum when it comes to supporting Battlefield 2042 post-launch, rumors EA has dismissed as being untrue. DICE recently confirmed it would be "winding down" the game's Hazard Zone mode, a squad-based, battle royale-esque mode that alongside All-Out-Warfare and Battlefield Portal made up one of the game's three core pillars.

New DICE general manager Rebecka Coutaz recently tried to explain what happened with Battlefield 2042's rocky launch, saying that "everybody was disappointed." EA in an earnings report earlier this year stated Battlefield 2042 did not meet the company's internal expectations, but did not cite specific sales numbers.