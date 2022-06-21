A Major Forza Horizon 5 Patch Is Out Now

Forza Horizon 5's latest patch is a major one, adding story mode co-op, a new event, and new Hot Wheels cars and cosmetics ahead of the July expansion's release. The patch also fixes a number of high-profile bugs, adds convertible functionality to some of FH5's cars, and adds support for a handful of new languages in both subtitles and voice over.

The patch brings good news for those who like to play in a group, with the update finally fixing a bug that affected 12-player convoys, as well as adding support for up to six players to enjoy Horizon Stories in co-op. A new Forza EV Monthly Rivals event has also been added to the game.

FH5 has also started adding Hot Wheels-themed content to the game, ahead of the full Hot Wheels expansion dropping on July 19. While the custom tracks aren't available yet, new cosmetics and cars themed around the iconic toy brand have been added to the game.

With the amount of content that is being added or tweaked, users have reported that the patch is a hefty one, with a reported file size around 16GB on the Xbox Series X and 12GB on the Xbox One. Check out the full patch notes below for everything that's being added or fixed in this patch.

FH5 Release Notes: June 21st, 2022

General

Added new localization languages

Added Subtitles for Danish, Greek, Dutch, Norwegian, Swedish, Finnish, European Portuguese

Added Voice Over for European Spanish, Italian, Korean

Added new Forza EV Rivals event

Added Horizon Story Co-op

Added TAA option when playing on PC

Various stability and performance improvements

Fixed issue where hood and bumper cam was too dark during dusk and night time of days

In Series 9, the Accolade “It Just Works” now unlocks as intended once players have completed the Car Mastery skill tree on the 1963 Volkswagen Beetle. Players who already fulfilled this requirement prior to this update will need to select and drive the car to successfully unlock the Accolade.

All players will now see their Creative Hub rank increase as intended.

Exploits

Fixed exploit when using Photo Mode

Fixed exploit with gifted cars

Festival Playlist

Fixed issue where players could lose Daily Challenge progress

Online

Fixed rare issue where players matchmaking for Co-op Seasonal Championship can result in a player entering the wrong event

Fixed issue which could end up in wrong car class in an online race

Fixed issue which could cause Horizon Arcade events to not spawn

Fixed issue where players in a convoy could end up not seeing all other members of the convoy

Cars

Added a duplicate car filter to Car Select screen filters

Added Freeroam convertible functionality to Ferrari California T and McLaren 650 S Spider

Updated Volvo's logo

Fixed idle RPM on the 93 Nissan 240SX SE

Removed Forza Aero Splitter from the Maserati MC12

Fixed 97 Lamborghini Diablo engine audio when at high RPM

Fixed issue with Audi RS4 Avant and 2011 RS5 interior cockpit dash

Fixed misaligned backfires on the Mercedes C63 AMG when using the Liberty Walk body kit

EventLab