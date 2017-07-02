A Handful Of Switch Games Are On Sale For The First Time This Week

Looking for some new games to round up your summer gaming? Switch sales have been hard to come by with the first ever showing up on the Eshop last week. Best Buy has joined the fray now with a small handful of titles on sale this week--and if you're a Gamers Club Unlocked member, the 20% off will stack on top of these offers.

Indie favorite The Binding of Issac: Afterbirth+ and puzzle darling Puyo Puyo Tetris are on sale for $30 each. The Binding of Issac: Afterbirth+ is the expanded version of the randomly generated action RPG shooter The Binding of Issac: Rebirth. It includes loads of new bosses, achievements, modes, and so much more--for those looking for the complete package, this is the time to grab it on Switch.

Puyo Puyo Tetris takes everything you love about Tetris and throws in Japanese puzzle game favorite Puyo Puyo right beside it. Similar to Tetris, Puyo Puyo follows the same sort of grid-clearing gameplay. Pairs of puyo come floating down and you have to match the colors to clear them. The more you clear, the more you'll get to sabotage your opponents. Prepare to be hideously addicted.

Ultimate dancing title Just Dance 2017 and GTA for kids, Lego City Undercover, join the sale at $40 each. If you're a pop music lover and just can't help but get up and dance, Just Dance 2017 is for you. Got a little one or just looking for sheer fun? In Lego City Undercover, You'll play as undercover cop Chase McCain hunting down his nemesis Rex fury.

