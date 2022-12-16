A Great Racing Game Is Free At The Epic Games Store

The Epic Games Store continues to give away free games each week, more than three years after the digital storefront launched its awesome weekly freebies program. Epic has confirmed that the free games program will continue through at least the end of 2022. Every Thursday at the same time 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET--Epic gives up between one and three free games. You merely need to create a free Epic account and enable two-factor authentication to start snagging freebies. At this point, Epic has given away well over 100 free games, and there's no sign that the program will stop any time soon. We keep this article up to date weekly to highlight both the current free games and next week's offerings.

Current free game at Epic

Horizon Chase Turbo

Horizon Chase Turbo is available for free on the Epic Games Store as part of Epic's holiday promotion. Unlike usual, this game will only be up for grabs for 24 hours.

Next free game at Epic

The next free game at Epic is a mystery. You'll have to check back tomorrow, December 17, at 8 AM PT / 11 AM ET to find out which game Epic is giving away next.

The daily giveaways will run for 15 days (through December 29) thanks to Epic's annual holiday event.

Epic Games Store free games list

We're keeping a running list of every free game that Epic users have been able to claim in the past. From AAA hits to indie darlings, Epic has really made its mark with free games. You can even snag these games if you don't have a powerful PC so you can play them if you ever get one. Look at the list below to see the frankly ridiculous list of free games that have been available.

