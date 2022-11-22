A First Look At The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's Next-Gen Update Is Coming, Here's How To Watch

After announcing The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update earlier this year, developer CD Projekt Red is now gearing up to give fans a first look at the new-and-improved title.

According to CD Projekt Red global community director Marcin Momot, a special gameplay reveal is scheduled to take place on the studio's Twitch channel November 23, starting at 9 AM PT / 12 PM PT. Momot then stated that in addition to gameplay, the studio will also be sharing "all the juicy details you want to hear" about the update.

We've got something very special coming your way tomorrow! That's right, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Next-Gen gameplay reveal is happening at 6PM CET. Don't miss it – we're gonna talk about all the juicy details you want to hear!

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt's next-gen update is scheduled to launch on December 14, and arrives as part of The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition for Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 5, and PC. According to CD Projekt Red, the upgrade will feature a "plethora of enhancements," such as ray-tracing, faster loading times, and new content based on The Witcher Netflix series.

In addition to these new features, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt - Complete Edition also includes all the game's DLC and its two expansions, Hearts of Stone and Blood and Wine, making it the simplest and most definitive way to experience the third entry in the popular dark fantasy series.

For those who already own The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, the next-gen upgrades is available free of charge. CD Projekt Red also confirmed numerous improvements and the newly added Netflix content will be coming to the PS4 and Xbox One versions of the game, though the studio has yet to reveal a release date.