A Final Fantasy 15 Sequel Is Very Unlikely, Dev States

In spite of good sales and a positive reception, it seems that Final Fantasy XV is the last full game release for Noctis and his crew. Square Enix recently revealed that it's very unlikely that a sequel will be made; instead, the developer will be focusing on smaller expansions to the game.

Game director Hajime Tabata told Polygon that a full sequel to Final Fantasy XV doesn't make sense for what the studio wants to do with it. In his opinion, development on a full sequel leaves fans without anything new for an extended period of time.

"If you do that full sequel model of expanding on an IP or a series, it's good in certain ways," he stated. "The negative of that is there's a very large open period where you're not releasing anything. In that period, you get people to move away, and their attachment to the franchise dissipates a little bit."

As a result, Square is working on several smaller content drops to add to the game. For example, it has worked on episodes expanding on the stories of side characters; it's also developing the Comrades Expansion, which adds multiplayer to the game. Further, a FFXV VR fishing minigame will be released this November.

Remarking on the multiplayer expansion, Tabata stated, "What we're trying to do with that is to depict [the] missing 10 years of history right at the end of the story. If we had tried to do that as a traditional, full-scale sequel, that would have been very difficult, but it works really well in [keeping] that continued relationship with fans."

Final Fantasy XV is available on PS4 and Xbox One, and it launches on PC in 2018. Square Enix recently cleared up some confusion about the PC release, specifically regarding its outrageous--and incorrect--170 GB requirement. Further, Square Enix announced a mobile version of the game called Pocket Edition.