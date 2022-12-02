A Cyberpunk 2077 Game Of The Year Edition Is Reportedly Coming In 2023

Night City has big plans for 2023.

It appears that CD Projekt Red plans on releasing a Game of the Year edition for its most recent game, Cyberpunk 2077.

In an investor meeting reported on by Insider Gaming, CD Projekt Red CEO Adam Kicinski stated that the studio intends to release a Game of the Year edition after the launch of the game's upcoming DLC Phantom Liberty.

The report states that Kicinski said the following about the upcoming rerelease of Cyberpunk 2077 next year:

"It's the natural order of things--it was the same with The Witcher, which after both expansions was finally released as a Game of the Year Edition and has been on the market that way ever since. The same can be expected in this case."

It was previously reported that Phantom Liberty would be the only DLC for Cyberpunk 2077. Following its release, CD Projekt Red will reportedly begin working on Project Orion (the Cyberpunk 2077 sequel's code name) in 2023.

