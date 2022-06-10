A Call Of Duty: WWII Throwback Map Could Be Coming To Vanguard

Call of Duty Season 4 is just around the corner, and leaks are already surfacing for Vanguard's upcoming seasonal update. A leaker claims a throwback map from Sledgehammer Games' previous game Call of Duty: WWII will be returning with Call of Duty: Vanguard.

The information apparently comes from CODSploitzLeaks, who previously leaked some of Black Ops Cold Wars Year 2 content, as well as skins and bundles for Vanguard. Recent datamining suggests that USS Texas, which was a Call of Duty: WWII map that took place above and below the deck of a battleship, is already in the game files for Vanguard.

Of course, players have been asking for Call of Duty: WWII's popular London Docks map to return to Vanguard since the game's launch. London Docks was popular due to its map design that made for a great mix of ranged play and close-quarters action across all game modes, while USS Texas was less popular for the map's layout and spawn issues.

While not the most popular pick, the arrival of a throwback map like USS Texas might still be a welcomed addition for players. Vanguard's content was definitely on the light side for Call of Duty Season 3, with only two new maps of Sphere and Mayhem being added to multiplayer, as Warzone received the majority of content and major updates.

Call of Duty Season 4 details haven't been announced yet, but Vanguard players should finally have some new Zombies content to enjoy. Treyarch previously announced a traditional round-based map would arrive in Vanguard sometime in Season 4, with a remastered version of Shi No Numa from Call of Duty: World at War. Shi No Numa also appears to be showing in the game files for Call of Duty: Vanguard, so hopefully this content will arrive at launch of the new season.

While Vanguard content slowly continues, marketing focus has shifted to Infinity Ward's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. Activision recently released a reveal trailer for Modern Warfare 2, and campaign gameplay was shown during Summer Game Fest. Here is everything we learned from Infinity Ward during an early preview of Modern Warfare 2.