A Bunch Of PC Games Are Discounted To Their Lowest Prices Yet
Fanatical has added even more deals to its massive Winter Sale.
Fanatical’s Winter Sale is still going strong--in fact, several new additions have joined the catalog, including some big price cuts on God of War and Gotham Knights. You can pick up the former for just $26 right now, while the latter is listed for $27, making this a great time to check out the cooperative RPG.
Beyond those two standouts, you’ll also find Deathloop available for $17. That’s one of the best prices of the year, and considering it won the GameSpot 2021 Game of the Year Award, it’s definitely worth picking up. Beyond its slick graphics and time-looping storyline, you’ll be treated to tight gunplay and an immersive sim experience that adapts to your play style.
Other new arrivals to the Winter Sale include Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition for $9, Ghostwire: Tokyo for $21, and Back 4 Blood for $17.
If you haven’t yet had a chance to check out the Winter Sale, there are hundreds of other great discounts peruse. One of the biggest price cuts is for the Tales of Arise: Ultimate Edition, which is listed for $40--down from its usual $110. It includes the base game along with tons of DLC that should help you get a jumpstart on your adventure.
To make the event even more enticing, you’ll earn a free game if you spend more than $12 on your order. The catalog of free games consists of underrated indies, so make sure you hit that threshold to claim your free Steam game.
You’ll find our favorite Winter Sale games, both new and old, listed below.
Best deals at Fanatical
- Back 4 Blood -- $17 ($
60)
- Cuphead -- $14 ($
20)
- Days Gone -- $14 ($
50)
- Deathloop -- $17 ($
60)
- Destiny 2: Lightfall + Annual Pass -- $85 ($
100)
- Doom Eternal: Deluxe Edition -- $15 ($
70)
- The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition -- $18 ($
50)
- Fallout 4 GOTY Edition -- $9 ($
40)
- Ghostwire: Tokyo -- $21 ($
60)
- God of War -- $26 ($
50)
- Gotham Knights -- $27 ($
60)
- Klonoa Phantasy Reverie Series -- $21 ($
40)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $23 ($
50)
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War Definitive Edition -- $8 ($
60)
- Monster Hunter Rise: Deluxe Edition -- $20 ($
50)
- No Man’s Sky -- $30 ($
60)
- Persona 5 Royal -- $53 ($
60)
- Sonic Frontiers -- $38 ($
60)
- Spider-Man Remastered -- $37 ($
60)
- Tales of Arise: Ultimate Edition -- $40 ($
110)
- Uncharted: Legacy of Thieves Collection -- $29 ($
50)
- Wreckfest -- $12 ($
30)
Disclaimer: Both GameSpot and Fanatical are owned by Fandom.
