A Bunch Of Great Apple Products Are On Sale Right Now
Now's your chance to save big on iPad, MacBook, and more.
Apple makes some of the most sought-after products on the market. Unfortunately, they're also some of the most expensive on the market--and they rarely benefit from big price drops. That’s not the case today, however, as you’ll find a variety of iPads, a MacBook Air, and more on sale at Amazon with some of the best prices of the year. We’re not sure when these savings will end, but here are five great Apple deals to check out if you happened to miss out on Prime Day last week.
2020 Apple MacBook Air (M1 Chip)
$799 (was $999)
It’s a couple years old, but folks in the market for an affordable MacBook Air will find a lot to like about this discounted 2020 model. Featuring the M1 Chip, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD, and a crisp 13-inch Retina display, the 2020 Apple MacBook Air is very well-rounded. It’s also a remarkably reliable product, so it should serve you well for years to come. Even at $999 the MacBook Air is an enticing purchase--but now that it’s on sale for $799, it’s easier than ever to pull the trigger on a purchase.
Apple iPad Air (5th Gen)
$519 (was $599)
Tons of 5th-Gen Apple iPad Air models are on sale right now, giving you a chance to pick up the slim device for as low as $519, down from $599. This version includes 64GB of storage and supports Wi-Fi, although you can step up to a cellular version with 256GB for $819, down from $899. Several different colors are up for sale (including some versions that come with two years of AppleCare+), although we’re not sure how long the savings will last.
2021 Apple 12.9-Inch iPad Pro
$1199 (was $1399)
A slew of 2021 Apple iPad Pros are on sale right now, but the Wi-Fi + Cellular 526GB models are one of the most enticing options. Typically sold for $1399, you can snag one for just $1199. If you need some more storage space, you’ll find a 512GB version available for $1399, down from $1599. A variety of colors and configurations are included in the current sale (all told, there are more than 20 options), so take a few minutes out of your day to see if there’s anything that catches your eye.
2021 Apple TV 4K (64GB)
$129 (was $199)
Apple TV makes it easy to stream Netflix, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, and other hit subscription services. Not only are all of these apps easily accessible from the device, but you’ll also get support for 4K video and the blazing fast A12 Bionic Chip for smooth video playback. If your current smart TV is lacking, consider adding the Apple TV 4K to your setup instead of opting for an expensive new screen. This is the lowest price we’ve seen this year, so check it out while you can.
Apple Lightning to USB Cable
$16 (was $19)
What Apple owner couldn’t use a spare Lightning Cable? Clocking in at one meter long and offering a USB-A connection on the opposite end, consider picking this up even if your current charger is still in good shape. Official cables from Apple don’t often go on sale, and there’s no doubt a backup will come in handy.
