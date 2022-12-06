A Bunch Of Game Awards Nominees Are On Sale At Steam

The Game Awards stream live Thursday, December 8, and Steam is running a sale for anyone looking to catch up on the nominees they missed.

During the sale you can grab several of the Game of the Year nominees like A Plague Tale Requiem for just $40 (normally $50), Immortality for $15 (down from $20), and Stray for $24 (normally $30).

Games from more niche award categories are also featured, including Best Multiplayer nom Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge for $20 (normally $25), Sports/Racing Game hopeful Olli Olli World is just $18 (normally $30), and LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, which is up for Best Family Game, is down to $25 (from $50).

There are plenty more deals on fan-favorites from 2022 like Cult of the Lamb, Neon White, Norco, The Quarry, Tunic, and more.

Not every Game Awards 2022 nominee is on sale, however. Elden Ring, Triangle Strategy, Metal Hellsinger, Citizen Sleeper, and DNF Duel are among a handful of games nominated for awards in 2022 that are not discounted, despite being listed on Steam’s Game Awards page.

However, many winners from previous years are also on sale, such as 2020 Game of The Year-winner Hades is $12.49 (from ($25), 2021’s Best Fighting Games Game Guilty Gear Strive is just $30 (down from $40), and Red Dead Redemption II is just $19.79 (normally $60)--which took home awards for Best Performance, Best Narrative, Best Music, and Best Audio design in 2018.

Head over to Steam’s Game Awards 2022 section to see all the deals, and be sure to keep up with our Game Awards 2022 coverage to see which of these games win, and what new announcements are revealed at the show later this week.