A Bunch Of Awesome, DRM-Free Games Are On Sale Right Now At The Humble Store

Independence Day is tomorrow, and to celebrate, the Humble Store is holding a big sale on a lot of games. Called the DRM-Freedom Sale, it features discounts on titles that do not have DRM protection.

Highlighting the sale are some fantastic indie games from the past couple of years. You can grab Braid developer Jonathan Blow's excellent puzzle game The Witness for $16 (60% off), one of the lowest prices I've seen for it. The Banner Saga 2 is on sale for just $10 (50% off), and the great local multiplayer title Keep Talking and Nobody Explodes costs $4.94 (67% off).

There's also steep discounts on games like Outlast 2 ($21, 30% off), Besiege ($4.79, 40% off), and Starbound ($9.89, 34% off). You can see the full list of deals over at the Humble Store.

These games all come with two versions. If you purchase one of the games, you'll get a key to activate it on Steam, and you'll also get a direct download of a DRM-free version. This means that you can download it on as many computers as you want, and it's not tied to a specific account.

Are you thinking about picking any of these games up to play over the holiday? Let us know in the comments below.