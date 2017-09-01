A Bunch Of 2K's iOS Games Have Disappeared, And It Might Be Just The Start For The App Store

Publisher 2K has pulled several of its games off Apple's App Store after announcing they won't be supported in the next version of iOS. Apple is set to release the next upgrade, iOS 11, soon, marking an end for support of 32-bit apps. Anyone who updates their operating system will no longer be able to open 32-bit apps on their device. As a result, 2K has announced that the following games will no longer be available for purchase on the App Store:

2K says you will still be able to make in-app purchases in the games if you already own them, however in-game purchases for Ace Patrol and Haunted Hollow will no longer be available. Many publishers are currently upgrading their games to 64-bit in order to work on iOS 11. But this is unlikely to happen with many games, which means they will also disappear from the App Store. For its part, 2K has pulled two other games from the App Store with the intention of upgrading them to 64-bit: Sid Meier's Civilization Revolution 2 and XCOM: Enemy Within.

Several other 2K games are already compatible with iOS 11 and won't be affected if you update your phone or iPad:

Apple is hosting a big conference on September 12, where it's expected it will unveil the iPhone 8 (along with iOS 11). We'll report back then with all of Apple's major announcements.