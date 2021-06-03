A Big Amazon Sale On Standing Desks Is Happening Today

If you've already got a desk you love but wish that you had the option to work while standing sometimes, there's no need to go balancing your laptop on a stack of books. A standing desk converter sits on top of your current desk and can be adjusted to your preferred height. This particular option from FlexiSpot is currently the cheapest product they have on sale and has a two-tier design, with one level for a laptop and the higher one for your monitor.

The great thing is you don't have to keep moving this converter back and forth when you're not using it raised. It folds down so that only the top level is slightly lifted, which works as a great way to raise your monitor up for everyday use. When folded down, the lower level works as a regular keyboard tray with enough room for your mouse as well. Amazon users really like this particular converter, as it has over 6,000 reviews with 4.8 out of 5 stars.