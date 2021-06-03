The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
A Big Amazon Sale On Standing Desks Is Happening Today
Amazon's latest deal of the day is slashing the prices on normally expensive standing desks.
After the past year of being stuck inside and working from home, there's no question that many of us have spent more time sitting than we usually do, and the negative health effects of sitting too much are well documented. For those of us still working remotely for the foreseeable future, a standing desk is an easy way to upgrade your setup with a way to keep working while taking standing breaks every so often. The best standing desks can get expensive, but right now Amazon's having a sale on standing desks from FlexiSpot, a brand I've been testing out for the past several months with my own setup. From standing desk converters to full-on electric-powered standing desks, you can find steep discounts on FlexiSpot products at Amazon as part of the retailer's deal of the day. With 11 total products on sale, these are limited-time deals that'll disappear after tonight.
FlexiSpot Standing Desk Converter
$119 (was $170)
If you've already got a desk you love but wish that you had the option to work while standing sometimes, there's no need to go balancing your laptop on a stack of books. A standing desk converter sits on top of your current desk and can be adjusted to your preferred height. This particular option from FlexiSpot is currently the cheapest product they have on sale and has a two-tier design, with one level for a laptop and the higher one for your monitor.
The great thing is you don't have to keep moving this converter back and forth when you're not using it raised. It folds down so that only the top level is slightly lifted, which works as a great way to raise your monitor up for everyday use. When folded down, the lower level works as a regular keyboard tray with enough room for your mouse as well. Amazon users really like this particular converter, as it has over 6,000 reviews with 4.8 out of 5 stars.
FlexiSpot EN1-B Electric Standing Desk
$245 (was $350)
For those who are wanting to upgrade their entire desk, this electric standing desk from FlexiSpot is a great investment that'll get you on your feet way more often. This particular model is most similar to the FlexiSpot desk I've been using (the Comhar EG8, which isn't on sale at Amazon) as it features a little control pad on the righthand side that lets you quickly raise or lower the desk to your preferred height, and you can save up to three preset heights to make that process even easier. I've found that assembly is really quick and easy for FlexiSpot's desks, and they're sturdy enough to support multiple monitors.
Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals
- Amazon Prime Day 2021: Dates, Early Deals, And Everything You Should Know
- Best Amazon Prime Day Deals 2021: What We Expect To See
- Best Prime Day Tech Deals: Amazon Echo Dot, Fire TV Stick, And More To Expect
- + Show More Amazon Prime Day 2021 News & Deals Links (2)
- How To Get Amazon Prime For Free To Shop Prime Day 2021
- 5 Free PC Games Available For Amazon Prime Members In May 2021
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation