A "Big AAA" John Wick Video Game Could Happen, Lionsgate CEO Says

Lionsgate's top executive says the company has been "fielding proposals" for a new John Wick game.

By on

1 Comments

A new John Wick video game might in the works. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said during an earnings call this week that executives at the film studio have been "fielding proposals" for a new video game based on the Keanu Reeves action series.

This would be a "big AAA" game, Feltheimer said, according to IndieWire, but he shied away from sharing any further specifics due to the pending nature of the discussions.

Click To Unmute
  1. God Of War Ragnarok PS5 vs PS4 Comparison
  2. God of War Ragnarok Review Roundup | GameSpot News
  3. God of War Ragnarok: The Mythology Behind the End of the World
  4. God of War Ragnarok Everything To Know
  5. Wo Long: Fallen Dynasty Gameplay
  6. AMD Radeon RX 7900 XTX Official Trailer
  7. God of War (2018) Full Story Recap
  8. Aqua Teen Forever: Plantasm Deleted Scene - "Fix This Machine"
  9. Return of the Damned: A Sea of Thieves Adventure | Launch Trailer
  10. Sonic Frontiers - Showdown Trailer
  11. The Entropy Centre - Official Launch Trailer *OUT NOW*
  12. Forspoken - Deep Dive: Magic Combat | PS5 Games

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: The 10 Best John Wick Fight Scenes, Ranked

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," he said. "We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."

The John Wick series is known for its incredible gunfights and expertly choreographed hand-to-hand combat, so the franchise would seemingly have the hallmarks of what could make for a fun video game.

Mike Bithell released a John Wick game in 2020 called John Wick Hex. This was a strategy game and a prequel to the John Wick universe in terms of its story. What Feltheimer appears to be talking about sounds like a bigger-budget project, and that's exciting to think about.

John Wick the character has appeared in Fortnite and Payday 2. A VR game called John Wick Chronicles was released in 2017.

The John Wick series debuted in 2014 and became a quick hit, spawning sequels in 2017 and 2019. A fourth John Wick film, which brings back Reeves again, is due to hit theaters in 2023. There is also a spin-off movie in the works called Ballerina that will star Ana de Armas in the title role. Then there is the TV series, The Continental, which is expected to arrive in 2023 as well.

John Wick Movies – Every Action Scene Ranked
See More

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Join the conversation
There are 1 comments about this story
Load Comments (1)