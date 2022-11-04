A "Big AAA" John Wick Video Game Could Happen, Lionsgate CEO Says

A new John Wick video game might in the works. Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer said during an earnings call this week that executives at the film studio have been "fielding proposals" for a new video game based on the Keanu Reeves action series.

This would be a "big AAA" game, Feltheimer said, according to IndieWire, but he shied away from sharing any further specifics due to the pending nature of the discussions.

"I don't want to get ahead of myself here, but we believe there is a big AAA game to be made out of John Wick," he said. "We have been fielding proposals. We certainly are interested in moving that forward, but I don't want to say anything more about that at this time."

The John Wick series is known for its incredible gunfights and expertly choreographed hand-to-hand combat, so the franchise would seemingly have the hallmarks of what could make for a fun video game.

Mike Bithell released a John Wick game in 2020 called John Wick Hex. This was a strategy game and a prequel to the John Wick universe in terms of its story. What Feltheimer appears to be talking about sounds like a bigger-budget project, and that's exciting to think about.

John Wick the character has appeared in Fortnite and Payday 2. A VR game called John Wick Chronicles was released in 2017.

The John Wick series debuted in 2014 and became a quick hit, spawning sequels in 2017 and 2019. A fourth John Wick film, which brings back Reeves again, is due to hit theaters in 2023. There is also a spin-off movie in the works called Ballerina that will star Ana de Armas in the title role. Then there is the TV series, The Continental, which is expected to arrive in 2023 as well.