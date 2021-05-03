97 Xbox Games Now Feature FPS Boost, Including Halo Wars 2

There are now 97 games for Xbox that have the FPS Boost feature, platform spokesman Larry "Major Nelson" Hryb announced on Monday. This number comes after the feature rolled out to a large number of new games, including Wasteland 3 and Halo Wars 2. Based on an image attached to Hryb's tweet, other notable games with the feature include Hollow Knight, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, Far Cry 5, and Shadow of the Tomb Raider.

As the accompanying blog post notes, FPS Boost was first unveiled as an Xbox Series X|S feature back in February. True to its name, the feature offers a frame rate boost, offering 60fps for Assassin's Creed Unity, 60fps for Shadow of the Tomb Raider, 60fps for Far Cry 5, and 120fps for Hollow Knight.

Today, we're releasing our largest drop of games featuring FPS Boost to date, bringing the total titles boosted to 97, many of which are included in @XboxGamePass and @EAPlay (included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription). https://t.co/eCyB8KgAbQ pic.twitter.com/DDjMbRB9TL — Larry Hryb 🏡🎮☁ (@majornelson) May 3, 2021

The blog post also says that the resolution of certain games has to be reduced in order to achieve the desired frame rate, so FPS Boost isn't automatically enabled for these games. Users can toggle it off and on from the Compatibility Options menu, under "Manage game and add-ons." If you don't see this option for the specified game, you likely need to update your Xbox.

The blog post also features a complete list of games that use the FPS Boost feature. Games where FPS Boost is disabled by default on Xbox Series X include Anthem, Fallout 4, Far Cry 5, and Titanfall 2. The blog post includes a disclaimer that says that many of the games that support FPS Boost are available on Xbox Game Pass and EA Play. EA Play subscriptions are included with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription. For more info on the different tiers of Xbox Game Pass for PC and Xbox Series X|S, check out our guide.