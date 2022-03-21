90,000 Call Of Duty Players Were Banned Last Week

Activision is throwing down the ban hammer with authority. The official Call of Duty account has announced that, in the space of just one week, Activision banned 90,000 accounts across the series. Presumably this applies to Call of Duty: Warzone and Vanguard at least.

These bans took place over the course of multiple waves. Activision didn't share any further specifics about the offenses that led to the bans, but presumably they were related to cheating, hacking, and other forms of manipulation that run against Call of Duty's rules.

#TeamRICOCHET update: 90,000 accounts were removed in banwaves this week. Happy Friday. pic.twitter.com/4dTxQP0HZi — Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) March 19, 2022

The bans are part of Activision's ongoing expansion of the Ricochet Anti-Cheat software that it released in 2021 for Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone. This is a new server-side anti-cheat program that Activision created itself to help clean up the battlefields of the latest Call of Duty games.

A PC kernel-level driver for Ricochet is implemented on PC, and this has been controversial due to privacy concerns and other matters. For its part, Activision says the software only runs when Warzone is booted and that it only looks at information related to Call of Duty, not anything else on your machine.

In other anti-cheat news, the developers of Halo Infinite have explained why they do not use a kernel-level anti-cheat driver for the sci-fi shooter.