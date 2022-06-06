90-Minute Xbox Games Showcase Extended Event Announced For June 14

Following the main Microsoft and Bethesda briefing, an "Extended" showcase will bring more trailers.

By on

Comments

In addition to the main Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12, Microsoft will host an "Extended Show" a few days later, promising even more reveals. In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place Tuesday, June 14, starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Microsoft said it will "share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favorite game creators" as part of the event.

Click To Unmute
  1. "This Is The Only Rifle In The World!" - Firearms Expert Reacts To Sniper Elite 5’s Guns
  2. The Box That Broke Baldur's Gate 3
  3. Fortnite Vibin' Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay
  4. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Gameplay Trailer
  5. Fortnite Chapter 3 Season 3 Official Cinematic Trailer
  6. Fortnite Collision Asteroid Mini Game Gameplay
  7. Mario Strikers: Battle League | Everything To Know
  8. Fortnite Collision Chapter 3 Season 2 Event Gameplay
  9. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 3 Livestream | Animation Showcase, Cyberpunk: Edgerunners
  10. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 2 Livestream | Film Showcase, The Gray Man & The School for Good & Evil
  11. Netflix Geeked Week - Day 1 Livestream | Series Showcase, The Sandman & The Umbrella Academy
  12. Pokémon Scarlet & Violet | Everything We Know So Far

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: Great Xbox Game Pass Games Not To Miss

This will be a lengthy briefing, too, clocking in at around 90 minutes, which is about the same duration as the main Xbox and Bethesda showcase. The Extended event will be broadcast live in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and French, and additional languages. The broadcast will also support American Sign Language live and Audio Descriptions.

The Extended showcase will be streamed live across YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Microsoft also hosted an Extended showcase in 2021, featuring news about Halo, Hellblade, and more.

There is no word yet, however, on what games may show up during the Extended event. It seems we'll know more following the main Xbox showcase on June 12, so keep checking back for more.

The Best Xbox Game Pass Games
See More

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Xbox Series X
Xbox One
PC
Summer Game Fest 2022
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)