90-Minute Xbox Games Showcase Extended Event Announced For June 14

In addition to the main Xbox and Bethesda showcase on June 12, Microsoft will host an "Extended Show" a few days later, promising even more reveals. In a blog post, Microsoft announced that the Xbox Games Showcase Extended will take place Tuesday, June 14, starting at 10 AM PT / 1 PM ET.

Microsoft said it will "share new trailers, take deeper looks at the news from the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase, and speak with some of your favorite game creators" as part of the event.

This will be a lengthy briefing, too, clocking in at around 90 minutes, which is about the same duration as the main Xbox and Bethesda showcase. The Extended event will be broadcast live in English, Latin America Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, German and French, and additional languages. The broadcast will also support American Sign Language live and Audio Descriptions.

The Extended showcase will be streamed live across YouTube, Twitch, and Facebook. Microsoft also hosted an Extended showcase in 2021, featuring news about Halo, Hellblade, and more.

There is no word yet, however, on what games may show up during the Extended event. It seems we'll know more following the main Xbox showcase on June 12, so keep checking back for more.

For more on this summer's big gaming events, check out our Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.