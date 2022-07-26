8BitDo's Fantastic Switch Pro Controller Gets The Game Boy Atomic Purple Treatment

8BitDo has unveiled a new look for one of its best controllers, adding a translucent layer to the popular Pro 2 controller for Nintendo Switch. It'll be available in two distinct shades of transparent plastic, a sleek black version or a more vibrant purple edition that allows you to see the working internals of the device. The purple model looks fairly similar to the Atomic Purple Game Boy Color, the first color that the GBC came in at launch.

On the 8BitDo website you can save $5 on the controller, which is going for $55 currently. It's one of the best Switch controllers around, and worth adding to any gaming setup.

8BitDo Pro 2 Bluetooth Controller $55 ($60) Billed as 8BitDo's most advanced controller to date, the Pro 2 features two Pro-level back buttons that you can assign any button function and macros to, a custom profile switch button that can switch between three profiles on the fly, and a 4-way mode switch button so that you can easily pair it with other platforms via Bluetooth. Like other 8BitDo products, you'll be able to fine-tune the controller to your personal tastes with the company's custom software, which is also now available on Android and iOS. The software is quite comprehensive, and you'll be able to adjust analog stick sensitivity, vibration intensity, trigger ranges, and more. What makes the controller special is that it was designed with classic games in mind, a category that the Switch excels at with its retro library. The D-pad is more prominently situated at the top, the battery life is around 20 hours, and it weighs in at just 228 grams with its lightweight design. See at 8BitDo

It's worth noting that the Pro 2 does have motion controls and rumble, but it's not the HD Rumble that you'll find on a Switch Pro controller. There's also no NFC support for Amiibo, but if you can live without those features then you're good to go with a durable controller. Older versions are also available in a shade of SNES-like grey, if you'd prefer a more classic approach.