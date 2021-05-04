The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
8Bitdo's Fantastic Lite Gamepad For Switch And PC Is $21 Today
If you need the precision of a D-Pad, then this Lite Controller from 8Bitdo doesn't just have one, but two to give you.
8Bitdo has made a name for itself by producing quality controllers for a range of consoles, but few are as revered as its range for Nintendo Switch. Especially since the Nintendo Switch' default D-Pad is so unreliable, alternatives have become sought after for precise 2D titles, with 8Bitdo delivering where it matters. Case and point, the 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad, which works with a range of devices including the Switch and Switch Lite, and is on sale today for more than 10% off, discounted to $21.10 at Amazon.
8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad
$21.10 (was $25)
The small pad might remind you of the Wii U controller in terms of shape, but it's designed with 2D titles in mind. The two thumbsticks are absent, instead replaced by asymmetric D-Pads that will give you the accuracy you crave in classic Super Mario Bros. games or more modern platforms like Celeste. The rear buttons and bumpers are also no longer atop one another, with ZL and ZR being pushed to the side to accommodate the thinner, smaller chassis.
This controller isn't just designed for the Switch though. 8Bitdo says that you'll be able to easily pair it with Windows, too, letting you play games off Steam, the Epic Games Store, and more. There's also native support for Raspberry Pi, which might make it a great choice for any retro emulated titles you might have ready and waiting.
The 8Bitdo Lite Bluetooth Gamepad isn't the only controller on sale at Amazon today either. If you're looking to celebrate the launch of New Pokemon Snap, Hori has a deal on its Nintendo Switch D-Pad Controller with a nice black and yellow Pikachu aesthetic, which also comes with an improved D-Pad. PowerA also has a more traditional wireless controller for the Nintendo Switch on sale, with green Legend of Zelda-inspired Enhanced Wireless Controller on sale for just under $40.
