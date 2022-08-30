8BitDo's Latest Switch Controller Looks To Be A Real Pro Controller Rival

8BitDo has announced three new versions of its Ultimate Wired Controller aimed at Nintendo Switch and PC gamers. The controllers match the designs of the previously released models for Xbox, which are very good indeed. 8BitDo is also including charging docks with the two wireless models of these controllers--a first for the heralded third-party controller manufacturer.

All three controllers cater to both modern and retro gamers and have pro-style controller features at reasonable prices. Given 8BitDo's pedigree and our experience with the Xbox versions of these controllers, we wouldn't be surprised at all to see the new wireless Switch controller rival Nintendo's Pro Controller.

The controllers are available to preorder now at Amazon and will release on October 28.

8BitDo Bluetooth Ultimate Controller with Charging Dock $70 This wireless controller is compatible with Switch via Bluetooth and PC using a 2.4GHz adapter and includes the charging dock. You'll be able to fine-tune almost every input on it using 8BitDo's setup software on PC, iOS, and Android, allowing you to switch between three custom profiles on the fly. For extra inputs, you can find two back paddle buttons that can also be customized. The controller is available to preorder in white and black models at Amazon. See on Amazon 8BitDo Ultimate Controller 2.4GHz $50 This PC and mobile version of the Ultimate Controller--available in black or white--contains most of the features that the Switch model is equipped with. You'll be able to pair it via a 2.4GHz adapter, set up custom profiles that can be changed instantly, and you'll find the pro paddle buttons on the rear. Fine-tuning the buttons and analog sticks is easy as well, as the 8BitDo software can be installed on PC and mobile devices when you want to change the setup of the controller. When not in use, you can recharge it using the included dock. The difference here is the lack of Switch support and Bluetooth. It's available to preorder in white, black, and Pastel Pink right now. See on Amazon 8BitDo Ultimate Controller Wired $35 The big difference with this 8BitDo Ultimate Controller is that it doesn't include a charging dock and needs to be physically tethered to your Switch, PC, or mobile device via USB. Otherwise, you can expect the same premium build quality that you'll find on 8BitDo products such as two back paddle buttons, trigger vibration, enhanced grip, and robust software that allows you to load up to several profiles into the controller. You can order one now in black or white color schemes. See on Amazon

Almost every input on the Ultimate Controller can be customized using a mobile app or through PC software. Each button can be remapped to your liking, the analog sticks can be fine-tuned for higher precision control, trigger ranges can be adjusted, and the controller features four sets of vibration motors.

You can also set up individual profiles on the controllers that can easily be switched between, and physically, it has two paddle buttons on the back for extra inputs. Another added bonus with the Bluetooth controller is that it's compatible with iOS and Android mobile devices as well. All three models include a standard 3.5mm jack and you can expect the same premium build quality that you'll find on other 8BitDo products.