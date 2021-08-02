8BitDo Media Remote For Xbox Series X|S Announced, Up For Preorder Now

8BitDo is one of the best third-party controller manufacturers around, but its latest product isn't a traditional gamepad. The 8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox is aimed at those who use their Xbox consoles for more than just gaming. If you stream movies and TV shows often, the 8BitDo Media Remote will offer a better solution for controlling your content than the Xbox Wireless Controller. Two models of the 8BitDo Media Remote are releasing on September 15, and they are available to preorder now at Amazon.

8BitDo Media Remote for Xbox $20-$25 You can choose between a compact white media remote for $25 (matching the Xbox Series S) and a longer black remote for $20. Each of the remotes has a dedicated Xbox button as well as A/B/X/Y face buttons to help you easily navigate the Xbox UI. Of course, they also have the standard inputs you'd find on streaming remotes, including directional buttons, play, pause, stop, volume, channel, etc. Both remotes also have back-lit buttons. See white model at Amazon See back model at Amazon

The big difference between the white and the black remotes is that the longer black remote also has numeric inputs for switching TV channels. Both remotes are compatible with Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One.

