8BitDo Arcade Stick For Xbox And PC Gets Massive Discount Ahead Of Prime Day
8BitDo's arcade stick for PC and Xbox includes responsive face buttons, a durable joystick, and solid customization features.
Ahead of Prime Day Round 2, Amazon-owned retailer Woot has an incredible deal on the recently released 8BitDo Arcade Stick for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. Normally $120, the white model is on sale for only $80. This is by far the best price yet (previous low was $108), so we'd expect this offer to sell out. Amazon Prime members get free shipping from Woot, and if you order now, you should be able to start playing Mortal Kombat 1 and Street Fighter 6 with your new fight stick later this week.
While you're picking up the 8BitDo Arcade Stick, you should also check out the big discount on 8BitDo's brand-new Neo Geo wireless controller for PC, Android, and the Neo Geo Mini.
8BitDo Arcade Stick
$80 (was $120)
8BitDo's Arcade Stick is the first officially licensed wireless fight stick for Xbox. That means you know it’ll work flawlessly with your Series X, thanks to a wireless USB adapter and optional wired connection. It’ll also work on PC and is highly customizable, allowing you to tinker with the buttons and joystick as you see fit.
On the faceplate you’ll find large, arcade-style buttons that make it easy to input complex combos, along with a premium joystick that’ll stand up to even the most intense matches. At the top left corner of the unit is a slew of other buttons, including a Share button and Home button--making it easy to capture footage of your latest match or quickly navigate menus.
More Prime Day Round 2 deals
GameStop Pro Week sale
- Get 75% off select new games at GameStop
- Get 50% off select new games at GameStop
- Get 25% off select new games at GameStop
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- PlayStation Portal Preorders Available At Amazon
- Meta Quest 3 VR Headset And Accessory Preorders Available Now
- Final Fantasy 7 Rebirth Preorders Come With Steelbook Case At Best Buy
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (3)
- 8BitDo's Nintendo-Inspired Gaming Keyboard Is Available Now At Amazon
- Berserk Manga Deluxe Editions Get Massive Discounts Ahead Of Prime Day Round 2
- Armored Core 6 Pilot's Manual Preorders Are Steeply Discounted At Amazon
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation