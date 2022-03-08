8BitDo Announces New Ultimate Controller For Xbox, Preorders Now Available

8BitDo has revealed a new controller for Xbox Series X and Xbox One. The 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox is now available for preorder on Amazon. The gamepad is slated to ship on May 31 at a price of $45, and it offers many of the same features found in the popular 8BitDo Pro 2 for Switch and Xbox.

8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller for Xbox $45 Built specifically for Xbox gaming, the 8BitDo Ultimate Wired Controller supports Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and PC. The gamepad is highly customizable, with the ability to map actions to various buttons using the 8BitDo Ultimate Software (which can be found on Xbox, PC, iOS, and Android) along with vibration settings and trigger sensitivities. You'll also find two mappable back buttons on the 8BitDo controller, which makes it a more budget-friendly Xbox controller with that feature. Preorder at Amazon

Best of all, you can save game-specific settings using the 8BitDo Ultimate Software and toggle between them on the fly. It also includes a standard 3.5mm jack and the same premium build quality found on other products in the 8BitDo library.

Shipping doesn't start until May 31, although anyone interested in the new Xbox controller should strongly consider reserving their unit ahead of time. 8BitDo controllers are usually a hot commodity, and with ongoing supply chain issues, we have a feeling this one might be hard to find after launch.

If you prefer the analog stick layout of PlayStation controllers, the 8BitDo Pro 2 released for Xbox late last year. It's also available to purchase for $45 and features mappable back buttons.