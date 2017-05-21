$800 Bloodborne Statue Features A Gorgeous Version Of The Hunter

Yet another super-expensive video game statue is on the way. This one stands nearly three feet tall and is based on the Hunter, the playable character from Bloodborne.

Designed by Prime 1 Studio, the statue pictured below is specifically based on Bloodborne's DLC expansion, The Old Hunters. It stands 32 inches (about 81 cm) tall and is priced at $800.

The statue comes with an interchangeable street lamp and pillar, as well as two different right hands, each with a different weapon: one holding a Saw Cleaver, and one holding a Hunter Axe. An exclusive edition also features a third right hand option, which is equipped with the Theaded Cane weapon.

As is always the case with these premium, high-end statues, availability is limited. Only 2,000 of the regular edition and 1,250 of the exclusive version will be produced, according to Prime 1's Facebook page. The exclusive edition is available from Sideshow Collectibles and lists an estimated release window of July-September of 2018. It's available for preorder now.

This isn't the first high-end Bloodborne statue we've seen. The Hunter has been featured in a few other statues in the $200-$300 range, while Prime 1 has also designed a $600 version of Lady Maria that's also due out in 2018.