8 PC Games Are Up For Grabs For Humble Choice Subscribers This Month

This month's Humble Choice titles are available now. The lineup includes Planet Zoo, Surviving the Aftermath, Embr, and more. In all, subscribers will get eight games this month, all of which are yours to keep even after you cancel your subscription. If you're unfamiliar with Humble Choice, it's kind of similar to Xbox Game Pass. You'll pay $12/mo. to gain access to a handful of new games each month, with each new game added permanently to your library.

You'll also be able to play more than 50 games from the Humble Games Collection as long as you're a member--including titles such as Into the Pit, Crying Suns, and The Wild at Heart. Rounding out your membership are a variety of discounts and coupons that let you save up to 20% on future purchases.

May is a particularly good month to check out Humble Choice, as you're getting eight games for just 12 bucks. Planet Zoo is a notable standout, as it's currently retailing for $45--not to mention it's one of the best sim games in recent memory. You'll also find popular indies such as If Found, Genesis Noir, and Embr, while RTS fans can check out Command & Conquer Remastered Collection.

You'll find the full Humble Choice May 2022 lineup below, and be sure to check out the official Humble website to see all the perks that come with a membership.

For more freebies with subscription services, check out May 2022's lineups for PlayStation Plus, Xbox Live Gold, and Amazon Prime. We've also rounded up all of the free games available now across consoles and PC.

Humble Choice May 2022