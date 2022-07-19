700 Xbox Games Are Discounted In The Ultimate Game Sale

Xbox is discounting hundreds of games right now, with hit titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, The Quarry, and more available at great low prices. The event runs until July 31, so be sure to swing by and check out the savings while you can.

If you loved It Takes Two, you might be interested in A Way Out. Created by the same team, A Way Out is another cooperative adventure--but this time you’re trying to pull off a prison break. The content is a bit more mature (and a lot more violent), but it offers a well-crafted cooperative experience that originally launched in 2018. But now that it’s available for just $8, it’s a great time to check it out.

Battlefield 2042, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and more FPS games are also on sale. And if you happened to miss out on Fallout: New Vegas, you can scoop it up for just $5 through the rest of the month.

The Quarry may have just launched, but it's down to one of its best prices, now listed for $40. The narrative driven horror game sees you jumping into the shoes of some summer camp counselors as they try to fend off terrifying monsters and make it through the night. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s one of the best horror games of 2022.

Be sure to peruse the full catalog, but we’ve highlighted our favorite deals below.

Best deals on Xbox Store