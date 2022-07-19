700 Xbox Games Are Discounted In The Ultimate Game Sale
The Quarry, Control, Halo Infinite, and more are seeing big price cuts.
Xbox is discounting hundreds of games right now, with hit titles such as Call of Duty: Vanguard, Destiny 2: The Witch Queen, The Quarry, and more available at great low prices. The event runs until July 31, so be sure to swing by and check out the savings while you can.
If you loved It Takes Two, you might be interested in A Way Out. Created by the same team, A Way Out is another cooperative adventure--but this time you’re trying to pull off a prison break. The content is a bit more mature (and a lot more violent), but it offers a well-crafted cooperative experience that originally launched in 2018. But now that it’s available for just $8, it’s a great time to check it out.
Battlefield 2042, Borderlands 3, Call of Duty: Vanguard, and more FPS games are also on sale. And if you happened to miss out on Fallout: New Vegas, you can scoop it up for just $5 through the rest of the month.
The Quarry may have just launched, but it's down to one of its best prices, now listed for $40. The narrative driven horror game sees you jumping into the shoes of some summer camp counselors as they try to fend off terrifying monsters and make it through the night. It’s not for the faint of heart, but it’s one of the best horror games of 2022.
Be sure to peruse the full catalog, but we’ve highlighted our favorite deals below.
Best deals on Xbox Store
- A Way Out -- $8 ($
30)
- Battlefield 2042 -- $30 ($
60)
- Battletoads -- $5 ($
20)
- Borderlands 3 -- $15 ($
60)
- Control -- $9 ($
30)
- Call of Duty: Vanguard -- $30 ($
60)
- Dying Light 2: Stay Human -- $40 ($
60)
- Destiny 2: The Witch Queen -- $24 ($
40)
- Diablo 2: Resurrected -- $24 ($
40)
- Fallout: New Vegas -- $5 ($
15)
- Far Cry 6 Deluxe Edition -- $32 ($
80)
- FIFA 22 -- $9 (
60)
- Guardians of the Galaxy -- $30 ($
60)
- Halo Infinite -- $40 ($
60)
- Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga -- $45 ($
60)
- Madden NFL 22 -- $15 ($
60)
- NBA 2K22 -- $18 ($
70)
- The Quarry -- $40 ($
60)
- Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice GOTY Edition -- $30 ($
60)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Swansong -- $30 ($
60)
- Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands -- $45 ($
60)
- WWE 2K22 -- $39 ($
60)
Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week
- Star Wars Collection Bundles 14 Games For $21
- 25 Free Games Are Available Now Ahead Of Prime Day For Members
- Prime Day TV Deals: Best Deals Available Now
- + Show More Best Gaming & Tech Deals This Week Links (4)
- PlayStation Mid-Year Sale Has Big Discounts On Hundreds Of Games
- This Affordable Simulator Lets You Play Golf At Home
- Nintendo Switch Exclusives Are Discounted In New eShop Sale
- Amazon Prime Day 2022 Dates: When Is Prime Day?
GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.
The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.
Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com
Join the conversation