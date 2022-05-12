505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase Announced For May 17

505 Games has announced that will broadcast a showcase of upcoming games on May 17. The publisher added that the event will consist of updates on previously announced titles, as well as a "surprise or two" during the stream. Beyond that, there'll also be a community Q&A session with developers after the public screening, who'll be on hand to talk about some of the games that'll be shown off.

505 Games Spring 2022 Showcase

6 AM PT

8 AM CT

9 AM ET

3 PM CET

Based in Milan, Italy, 505 Games has a few titles coming out soon. Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising launched this month and is a spin-off that leads directly into Eiyuden Chronicle: Hundred Heroes next year, Gunfire Reborn is still scheduled for a 2022 release, and fans of car racing simulators can look forward to Assetto Corsa Competizione next year. 505 Games also handles publishing duties for a number of big games across Europe, such as Death Stranding, Ghostrunner, and Control.

With E3 2022 canceled, 505 Games joins two other big gaming events that are kicking off in June. Geoff Keighley's Summer Game Fest will have a number of announcements to make on June 9 and the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase will be held on June 12.

For more details on those events--and a few smaller ones--you can check out GameSpot's Not-E3 2022 press conference schedule.