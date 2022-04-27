500+ PS5 And PS4 Games Discounted In Latest PSN Sale

The PlayStation Store has kicked off two new sales: Games Under $20 and Golden Week. Together, the sales feature more than 500 PS4 and PS5 games discounted to great prices. This includes blockbusters such as Madden NFL 22 and Bloodborne, as well as indies like Death's Door and Overcooked.

The Games Under $20 event might be the most enticing, with hundreds of popular titles listed at great new prices. Devil May Cry 5 Special Edition is a particular standout, discounted from $40 to just $20. Its action is just as fast-paced as its predecessors, but it now makes full use of the PS5's processing power to pump out the best graphics in the series. It also comes with a bunch of digital goodies to help get you started on your journey.

If you're excited about the upcoming football season, you'll find Madden NFL 22 with a huge price cut--down to just $20 on PlayStation 5. A few other sports and racing games are on sale, including UFC 4, The Crew 2, and Need for Speed Heat.

The second PS Store sale is dedicated to games from Japanese developers, with hits such as Lost Judgment, Bloodborne, and Persona 5. Beyond an impressive lineup of JRPG deals, you'll also find Metal Gear Solid V on sale for just a few bucks--making it a great time to try one of the best stealth games of all time.

With over 500 titles currently on sale, be sure to check out the PlayStation Store while you can. We've also highlighted some of our favorite price cuts below. If you own other consoles, the Switch eShop and Xbox Store are also running Golden Week sales right now.

Best deals on PlayStation Store