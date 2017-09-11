5 More Rick And Morty Funko Pops Coming This Fall, See Them Here

Funko and Rick and Morty fans have something to look forward to this fall. There is another set of figures from the popular Pop line, expanding upon the previous lines released in recent years.

Based on the hit late-night Cartoon Network series, five new figures to the Funko Pop line are coming out this fall, which you can check out above. This latest series of figures consists of Scary Terry, teenage Summer, Beth, Jerry, and Lawyer Morty. Prices for the upcoming line were not released, but more than likely, the figures will cost around $13.

This line of Funkos will hit stores sometime this fall. However, in the meantime, you can get your own Rick and Morty Funko for free by checking out our giveaway. In addition, we recently broke down the "Pickle Rick" episode to see what action films inspired it.