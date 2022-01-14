42 Top-Earning Game CEOs Made More Than $820 Million In 2020

A new survey from market intelligence firm Game One has revealed that the top games CEOs earned a total of $820 million over 2020.

The survey, as spotted by GamesIndustry.biz, covered the 42 highest earning games CEOs, with the highest earner being Robert Antokol, CEO of mobile game developer Playtika, who received a total compensation of $372,008,176. That translates to an hourly average of $186,004. For context, the federal minimum wage in the US is $7.25 an hour.

Coming in at second is Activision Blizzard CEO Bobby Kotick, who earned $154,613,318 (or $77,306 per hour), and in third is Andrew Paradise of Skillz, who made $103,321,052 (or $51,660 per hour).

The survey also provided the median employee at various companies, with employees at EA averaging $123,935 in 2020. Employees at Activision averaged $99,100, meaning the company's pay ratio was 1:1560, the largest pay gap listed in the survey.

The survey explains that the total compensation can come from a variety of places, such as salary, bonus, stock, or benefits.

George E. Sherman, CEO of GameStop, was compensated $7.6 million in 2020. In December it was reported that GameStop had an overall net loss of over $100 million in the three months prior. And last week it was reported that the company has formed a team solely dedicated to NFTs in an effort to increase profits at the company.