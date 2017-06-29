3DS-Exclusive Strategy Card Game Culdcept Revolt Delayed

NIS America has delayed the 3DS-exclusive strategy game Culdcept Revolt. The title, which was originally scheduled to arrive on August 29, has now been pushed back to October 3 in North America and October 6 in Europe.

The new date was revealed at the end of the game's latest trailer. Like the previous video NISA released for the title, it gives fans an in-depth overview of Culdcept Revolt's unique gameplay. This particular video details the three types of cards players will use to build their own custom book of cards and how each functions on the battlefield. You can watch the full video below.

Culdcept Revolt is a strategy RPG that incorporates elements of card games and board games. Players roll a pair of dice at the start of their turn and maneuver their avatar around a virtual board, trying to acquire the most land and amass enough magic to win the round. During each match, you'll use a your book of cards to set traps and summon creatures on the board to defend your land from your opponent. The game features over 400 different cards and more than 150 stages in its single-player campaign, as well as local and online multiplayer modes.

Culdcept Revolt is launching in North America and Europe during the series' 20th anniversary. The first title was originally released on Sega Saturn and has spawned five proper sequels; the most recent North American release, Culdcept Saga, came out in 2008 for Xbox 360.