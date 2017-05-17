3DS-Exclusive RPG Culdcept Revolt Detailed In New Trailer

NIS America has released an overview trailer for Culdcept Revolt, the turn-based strategy RPG for 3DS.

The new video, embedded above, gives fans a more detailed look at the series' unique gameplay, which combines elements of board games with card-based battles and item management. Players roll a dice to maneuver around the board, using their customized book of cards to summon monsters and cast spells. The object of the game is to acquire "land" on the board, which lets you amass magic and claim tolls from your opponents.

The game contains over 400 different cards to collect, including a new type of creature card that can be evolved and modified. Revolt also features more than 150 stages in the single-player Quest mode, as well as local and online multiplayer options.

Culdcept Revolt launched in Japan back in July 2016, but a worldwide release wasn't announced until this past February. The game is launching in North America on August 29, with a European release following on September 1. Meanwhile, another NIS title, Disgaea 5 Complete for Nintendo Switch, recently got a demo.