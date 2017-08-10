3DS Demo For Monster Hunter RPG, Stories, Now Available

The next 3DS installment in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Stories, launches in the US on September 8. Players who'd like to sample an early portion of the game ahead of its release can download a free demo, which is available in the 3DS Eshop right now.

Unlike previous titles in the series, Monster Hunter Stories is a turn-based RPG. The game trades the series' realistic visuals and monster designs for a much more colorful, cartoony look. In this entry, players take on the role of a Monster Rider, collecting and hatching monsters rather than hunting them. You'll be able to use the different monsters you hatch to form teams and unleash "powerful combo attacks" with their unique abilities.

Unlike many other demos on the service, the Monster Hunter Stories demo lets 3DS owners play through the first few hours of the game. Those who purchase the full version once it's released will be able to transfer their save data over from the demo, including all of the monsters and items they've collected.

A demo for Monster Hunter XX is also available right now on Switch, but only in Japanese. Meanwhile, the series' next traditional installment, Monster Hunter: World, is slated to arrive on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One in early 2018, with a PC release following after. Capcom recently released a series of trailers that give fans a detailed overview of the 14 different weapons classes featured in that title.