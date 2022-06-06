3,500+ PC Games Discounted In Massive Summer Sale
Disco Elysium, Cyberpunk 2077, Beyond Good & Evil, and more are getting huge price cuts.
Summer Sale is now live over at GOG, offering thousands of products at a discount. New flash deals are popping up regularly, but the main roster of price cuts will stick around until June 27 and include hits such as Disco Elysium, Crysis, and more.
If you’re looking for a deep RPG and are yet to play Dragon Age: Origins, consider picking up the Ultimate Edition that’s now on sale for just $5. Or, you can pick up Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition for $18. Both offer sprawling, intricate worlds to explore and are available at great low prices.
There are also a bunch of shooters up for grabs, including Cyberpunk 2077 and Crysis. And anyone seeking a quirky third-person action game should check out Biomutant, down to just $20 from $60. It’s a bit rough around the edges, but it features a colorful world to explore and arcade-inspired action that’s bound to keep you engaged until the final credits.
The Summer Sale encompasses everything from retro classics to new releases. We’ve picked some of our favorite deals and listed them below, but be sure to browse the full catalogue and circle back for more flash deals.
Best deals at GOG
- Alien: Isolation Collection -- $13 ($
50)
- Beyond Good and Evil -- $3 ($
10)
- Biomutant -- $20 ($
60)
- BioShock Remastered -- $5 ($
20)
- Chorus -- $24 ($
40)
- Control: Ultimate Edition -- $12 ($
40)
- Crysis -- $5 ($
15)
- Cyberpunk 2077 -- $30 ($
60)
- Diablo + Hellfire -- $8 ($
10)
- Disco Elysium: The Final Cut -- $14 ($
40)
- Divinity: Original Sin 2 Definitive Edition -- $18 ($
45)
- Dragon Age: Origins Ultimate Edition -- $5 ($
20)
- Hollow Knight -- $8 ($
15)
- Jade Empire: Special Edition -- $4 ($
15)
- Metal Gear Solid -- $7 ($
10)
- Myst Masterpiece Edition -- $2 ($
6)
- Neverwinter Nights 2 Complete -- $10 ($
20)
- Star Wars Knights of the Old Republic -- $4 ($
10)
- Vampire: The Masquerade Bloodlines -- $10 ($
20)
- The Witcher 3: GOTY Edition -- $10 ($
50)
