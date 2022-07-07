343 Industries Is Working With Modders To Bring Halo 2's E3 Demo Back To Life

The mod is currently planned to run in the Master Chief Collection, but no guarantees it will run on console.

By on

Comments

343 Industries is working with a group of modders to make the 2003 E3 demo for Halo 2 playable.

Announcing the news via a Halo Waypoint blog post, senior franchise writer Kenneth Peters went into some detail about some of the history of Halo: CE and Halo 2, with a focus on content that didn't make it into the games.

Click To Unmute
  1. God of War Ragnarok Official Release Date Cinematic Trailer
  2. Skull and Bones Gameplay Reveal Livestream (Ubisoft Forward 2022)
  3. VALKYRIE ELYSIUM | New trailer | PS5, PS4, PC Steam
  4. GTA 6 & GTA Trilogy Changed Rockstar Remaster Plans | GameSpot News
  5. Skull and Bones | Livestream Teaser (July 2022)
  6. Smite x Nickelodeon Crossover Event
  7. Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Could Be Nintendo’s Biggest Game Yet
  8. Fall Guys - Abstergo's Challenge Trailer
  9. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - Jolyne Cujoh Character Trailer
  10. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R - "Eat Your Heart Out" Trailer
  11. NBA 2K23: Michael Jordan Edition
  12. Worldview Trailer | Tower of Fantasy

Want us to remember this setting for all your devices?

Sign up or Sign in now!

Please use a html5 video capable browser to watch videos.
This video has an invalid file format.
00:00:00
Sorry, but you can't access this content!
Please enter your date of birth to view this video

By clicking 'enter', you agree to GameSpot's
Terms of Use and Privacy Policy

Now Playing: History Of Halo

"We've teased this in a few of the shots above, but I can confirm we are working on a rebuild of the original E3 Earthcity scenario that makes it playable in modern retail Halo 2," wrote Peters in the post.

"This was NOT a trivial process, and we should probably layer on a whole page of caveats that come with taking a demo map for an engine that no longer exists and getting it to not blow up the current lightmapper."

Most notably, a number of modders are working on this project with 343 Industries' help. Talking about their work on the project, modder General_101 said of the Earthcity map, "This map requires little introduction, I think. A piece of legendary content that we hope to make playable in the MCC (though we can’t make promises on it being available on console)."

General_101 noted that to start there weren't originally a huge amount of assets to work with from previous analysis of leaked builds. "However, once the source map files turned up it was only a matter of time before we had all the data we needed," General_101 added.

Part of the aim of the project is to "make a few things shown in the presentation a 'real thing' by using retail [Halo 2] elements where appropriate," General_101 said. Because, unsurprisingly, many game demos often aren't actually doing the thing they promise to be doing.

A release date for the mod hasn't been set yet, but according to 343 it will be "worth the wait."

Test Your Halo Knowledge With This Trivia Quiz
See More

GameSpot may get a commission from retail offers.

The products discussed here were independently chosen by our editors. GameSpot may get a share of the revenue if you buy anything featured on our site.

Got a news tip or want to contact us directly? Email news@gamespot.com

Halo 2
Xbox One
Xbox Series X
Halo: The Master Chief Collection
Join the conversation
There are no comments about this story
Load Comments (0)