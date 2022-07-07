343 Industries Is Working With Modders To Bring Halo 2's E3 Demo Back To Life
The mod is currently planned to run in the Master Chief Collection, but no guarantees it will run on console.
343 Industries is working with a group of modders to make the 2003 E3 demo for Halo 2 playable.
Announcing the news via a Halo Waypoint blog post, senior franchise writer Kenneth Peters went into some detail about some of the history of Halo: CE and Halo 2, with a focus on content that didn't make it into the games.
"We've teased this in a few of the shots above, but I can confirm we are working on a rebuild of the original E3 Earthcity scenario that makes it playable in modern retail Halo 2," wrote Peters in the post.
"This was NOT a trivial process, and we should probably layer on a whole page of caveats that come with taking a demo map for an engine that no longer exists and getting it to not blow up the current lightmapper."
Most notably, a number of modders are working on this project with 343 Industries' help. Talking about their work on the project, modder General_101 said of the Earthcity map, "This map requires little introduction, I think. A piece of legendary content that we hope to make playable in the MCC (though we can’t make promises on it being available on console)."
General_101 noted that to start there weren't originally a huge amount of assets to work with from previous analysis of leaked builds. "However, once the source map files turned up it was only a matter of time before we had all the data we needed," General_101 added.
Part of the aim of the project is to "make a few things shown in the presentation a 'real thing' by using retail [Halo 2] elements where appropriate," General_101 said. Because, unsurprisingly, many game demos often aren't actually doing the thing they promise to be doing.
A release date for the mod hasn't been set yet, but according to 343 it will be "worth the wait."
