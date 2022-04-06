$300 Call Of Duty Bomber Jacket Revealed

Activision has announced a partnership with fashion company Alpha Industries for a very spiffy-looking bomber jacket. The Call of Duty x Alpha Industries B-15 Flight Jacket was actually first revealed during the Call of Duty: Vanguard announcement event last year, but now it's available for anyone to buy.

Activision and Alpha Industries said the jacket will only be available in "very limited quantities," and the jacket isn't cheap, either. It costs $300--you can buy it now from Alpha Industries' website.

The new CoD bomber jacket

Gallery

If you don't want to splash out that much cash, Activision is also selling the jacket in Call of Duty: Vanguard and Warzone through the Flyboy Bundle (1,110 COD Points). This comes with an operator skin that is an "exact replica" of the real jacket. The DLC bundle also includes a new killcam vanity and an MVP highlight. Buying the jacket in real life also gets you a code for the digital bundle, so you can wear the jacket IRL and in the game.

The Flyboy Bundle in CoD: Vanguard and Warzone

The jacket's design includes the Caldera map on the inside lining, which is actually how the map was first revealed to the world. The words "No Guys, No Glory" are printed on the back, while the Vanguard "Task Force" patch is printed on the front chest. The jacket is inspired by the original B-15 jacket style worn by US Air Force and Navy pilots in the 1940s.

Call of Duty: Warzone Season 2 Reloaded is underway now. For more, check out GameSpot's breakdown of the best Warzone weapons and loadouts for Season 2 Reloaded.