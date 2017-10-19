$30 Mini Wired PS4 Controller Launches This Holiday

PlayStation 4 owners in the market for a new controller, particularly if they have a little player 2 running around the house, will soon have a cheap new option. Sony has announced a miniature wired PS4 controller, which will go on sale across the US and Canada this holiday season.

The mini PS4 controller is an officially licensed gamepad from Hori that was "designed with younger gamers in mind" according to the announcement post on PlayStation Blog. The controller is 40% smaller than a standard DualShock 4. It comes in blue and includes a 10-foot cable. You can take a look at images of the mini controller below.

The mini wired controller will retail for $30, making it a cheap, kid-friendly alternative to the standard DualShock 4, which typically retails for $60--though you can frequently find them on sale for roughly $45. However, the mini wired controller lacks many of the features included in a typical controller, such as a touch pad, light bar, stereo headset jack, speaker, vibration, or motion sensing.

If you'd rather pick up a more traditional gamepad, Sony recently released a set of translucent DualShock 4 controllers. The controllers retail for $65 and are available in three colors, each of which is exclusive to a certain retailer in the US: Crystal (GameStop), Red Crystal (Best Buy), and Blue Crystal (Walmart).