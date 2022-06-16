3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft is kicking off another Free Play Days today, letting you check out Assassin’s Creed Origins, Dead Island Definitive Edition, and I Am Fish for free from now until June 19. To play the titles, you’ll need to either be an Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate member.

If you're a subscriber, head over to the official Xbox website to install your games. Or, navigate to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your console and find the Free Play Days collection--there, you’ll find all three games available for download.

Assassin's Creed Origins might be the most compelling game of the trio. Origins was the first Assassin's Creed game to move the series into role-playing game category. It still offers the usual dose of parkour, stealth, and visceral combat--it just also happens to have gear stats and a progression system.

I Am Fish, meanwhile, is a quirky game that sees you playing as a variety of different fish (each with their own skills) as you try to make your way home. And if you missed out on Dead Island, its Definitive Edition is the best way to experience the undead action. This version offers enhanced graphics, an updated UI, and a handful of quality-of-life changes.

Two of the three games are also seeing big discounts during the Free Play Days. Once you’ve tried them all out, you can pick up your favorites without breaking the bank. We wouldn't be surprised to see I Am Fish get discounted this weekend, too.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals

The Free Play Days end on June 19, but Xbox is always home to some of the best free-to-play games on the market. If you’re looking for something to sink your teeth into once this event ends, be sure to check out our list of the best free Xbox games.