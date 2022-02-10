3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

Microsoft has announced that it will be making three games free this weekend for Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers. Valkyria Revolution, PGA Tour 2K21, and Riders Republic can be downloaded and played for free starting today, February 10 at 12 PM PT / 3 PM ET until Sunday, February 13 at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 PM ET.

In addition to this free-to-play period, Microsoft is also offering all three at discounted rates until February 21 so that players can continue their progress in titles they enjoyed during the event.

Valkyria Revolution

PGA Tour 2K21

Riders Republic

You can download these three titles by heading over to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on your console and then selecting the Gold member area. You should see the Free Days of Play collection there. If you're using a browser, head over to Xbox.com and sign in to your account to install the games on your connected Xbox.

Xbox is also celebrating Valentine's Day with official holiday-themed merch, and this week's Xbox Store game sale has some excellent deals on games like Disco Elysium, Borderlands 3, and many more.