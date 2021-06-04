Xur Location Fortnite Spooky TV Sets PSN Game Sale Halo Infinite: Everything We Know Aliens: Fireteam Release Date Starfield: Everything We Know

3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

The Free Play Days promotion is live this weekend with three Warhammer games.

If you're looking for something new to play this weekend but don't want to spend any extra money, Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion returns with three Warhammer games.

Now through Sunday, June 6, you can download and play Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Complete Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus at no extra cost. You need to be a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate.

You can download the games from Xbox.com through the Free Play Days hub or by navigating to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on console to get started.

These offers come just after the Warhammer Skulls showcase event that had a mountain of news about the franchise. Check out GameSpot's Warhammer Skulls roundup to learn more.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals (June 3-6):

For more games to play on Xbox, check out our guides to the best Xbox One games of all time and the best Xbox Series X games available so far. Plus, Game Pass subscribers should check out the best games available with Xbox Game Pass right now.

In other news, another big Xbox game sale is going on right now, so be sure to check out our roundup to find out how you can save on some of the best games on the platform.

