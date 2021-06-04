3 Xbox Games Are Free To Play This Weekend

If you're looking for something new to play this weekend but don't want to spend any extra money, Microsoft's Free Play Days promotion returns with three Warhammer games.

Now through Sunday, June 6, you can download and play Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor - Martyr Complete Collection, Warhammer: Chaosbane, and Warhammer 40,000: Mechanicus at no extra cost. You need to be a subscriber to Xbox Live Gold or Game Pass Ultimate.

You can download the games from Xbox.com through the Free Play Days hub or by navigating to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store on console to get started.

These offers come just after the Warhammer Skulls showcase event that had a mountain of news about the franchise. Check out GameSpot's Warhammer Skulls roundup to learn more.

Xbox Free Play Days Deals (June 3-6):

