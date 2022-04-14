3 Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend, Including Control

Microsoft is giving you a chance to dive into three games for free this weekend, so long as you're an Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscriber. Control and Hunting Simulator 2 can be played for free between April 14 at 12:01 AM PT / 3:01 PM ET and April 17 at 11:59 PM PT / 2:59 PM ET. The Elder Scrolls Online is available a bit longer than the other two, with its free-play time running until April 26 at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET. Control left Game Pass a couple months ago, so now's your chance to check it out again free of charge.

Beyond the free-play weekend, Microsoft is also slashing prices on all three titles. If you find yourself enjoying any of the games this weekend, be sure to check out the below deals and snag your favorite titles at a great low price.

Control

Hunting Simulator 2

The Elder Scrolls Online

There are two ways to download and play these titles during the free play weekend. The easiest way is to navigate to Xbox.com and install the games to a console associated with your online account. Or, you can jump onto your Xbox and navigate to the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store--where you'll find the Gold member area and a Free Play Days menu with all eligible titles.

Microsoft is also running a gigantic Spring Sale, which features nice discounts on games such as Forza Horizon 5, OlliOlli World, and more. If none of the above games catch your eye, but sure to check out the full catalog.