3 Xbox Games Are Free This Weekend, Including Civilization 6

Microsoft is giving Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members a chance to play a handful of games for free this weekend. Call of the Sea, Civilization VI, and Overcooked All You Can Eat are free until Sunday, May 8 at 11:59 PM PT/ 2:59 AM ET.

Taking advantage of the free-play weekend is simple. You can either install the games through the official Xbox website by signing into your account and downloading them to a linked console, or you can head over to the Subscriptions tab on your Xbox and check out the Free Play Days collection.

As is usually the case with these types of promotions, most of the games are getting big discounts while the event is live. If you find yourself enjoying any of the three titles, be sure to check out the below listings to permanently add them to your collection.

Call of the Sea

Standard Edition 20 )

Sid Meier’s Civilization VI

Overcooked! All You Can Eat

Civilization 6 might be the most well-known title going free this weekend, but both Overcooked: All You Can Eat and Call of the Sea are worth checking out as well. Overcooked sees you diving into some cooperative cooking, although shifting levels and demanding customers make your job increasingly difficult. Call of the Sea, meanwhile, is a first-person puzzler set in 1934. You'll unravel an emotional narrative as you travel across the South Pacific in search of Norah's missing husband.

In other news, May 2022's Games with Gold lineup has arrived, so two free games are up for grabs for subscribers. Additionally, there are a bunch of interesting games coming to Game Pass this month.