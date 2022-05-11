3 Reasons Why You REALLY Need to Try Raid: Shadow Legends Today

Three years in, Raid: Shadow Legends remains THE premiere turn-based RPG on PC or mobile, and the developers at Plarium are full speed ahead on new content for the game’s massive player base--more than a million daily, in fact. But first, they’ve got an anniversary to celebrate, and a bunch of free stuff, including an $80 gift for NEW Raid users when you open 2 void shards in 30 days and only coming from THIS link. Old Raid user? No problem, there's a ton of stuff for you as well.

Raid: Shadow Legends’ third anniversary event has something for everyone, whether you’ve been playing Raid since the beginning or are just taking your first look. It’s an incredible game no matter when you discover it – now just happens to be a particularly good time to play, because the good folks at Plarium have some gifts for all its players during this anniversary celebration – such as the champion Talia, which all new players receive free when they sign up, plus a whole boatload of in-game currency that you can earn fairly easily if you’re a regular player.

But those goodies are just a few of the many, many reasons why you should check out RAID: Shadow Legends. We certainly don’t have time to get into all of them today – there’s just too many – but in the spirit of the third anniversary, we’ll give you the top three.

A spectacular original dark fantasy universe, in a real RPG experience

Raid: Shadow Legends takes place in the world of Teleria, which suffers under the eye of the dark lord Siroth. You play an ancient, dead warrior, restored to life by the Arbiter, Teleria’s guardian mage, to fight back against this evil after her own power is nearly exhausted.

Yep, that sure sounds like a fantasy RPG. And Raid: Shadow Legends is one of the best around in 2022, regardless of platform. You’ve got everything. Grand quests through the deepest crypts and terrifying elven forests. The full array of men and beasts to slay, from dark elves to orcs to lizard men and demonic creatures. And a legitimately compelling story to experience as you journey through this exciting original fantasy universe.

All of that is to say that Raid: Shadow Legends has everything a great RPG needs to make its mark on the genre, and that’s certainly something that the folks at Plarium have done here. There are so many excellent RPGs to choose from on PC in 2022, but Raid stands apart from the rest thanks to its commitment to telling a deep and meaningful story in an awesome new setting. And it’s beautiful, too.

That extremely fluid and thoughtful turn-based combat

While most RPGs have taken an action focus lately, Raid: Shadow Legends sticks with the tried-and-true turn-based combat of old. And not only does it work, but this combat system is so deep and captivating that it feels so much more satisfying than any action RPG could be. This is a game for players who like to use their brains.

The combat system is built around champions that you can unlock over time by playing the game. These champions are your party, and there are more than a million combinations of team members that you can choose from during your journey.

And whether you’re playing in PvE against the toughest bosses or facing off against other players in PvP, Raid: Shadow Legends’ turn-based combat system is gonna get your brain working overtime as you work out the perfect strategies to take down your foes. It won’t be easy, but it is gonna be a good time.

These great 3rd anniversary gifts!

It wouldn’t be a video game’s anniversary party without free stuff, and free stuff is certainly abundant in Raid: Shadow Legends right now. First: if you’re a new player who signs up for an account, you get a free Epic-rarity champion, Talia. It’s hard to complain about that, right? Right.

Oh but it gets so much better. It’s hard to imagine, but it really is true, okay? If you are a new user and open two shards in 30 days – those are the boxes you draw new champions from – Plarium will give you an $80 gift card of your choice for FREE! You can purchase those or actually earn them just by playing regularly. It’s an amazing deal, and one that's exclusive for users coming from THIS link.

And that’s just the tip of the celebratory iceberg, because Plarium has been pulling out all the stops for this anniversary soiree. You don’t want to miss it – download Raid: Shadow Legends today.