3 New Arcade1Up Cabinets Are Available For Preorder
The Mortal Kombat, Pac-Mania, and Atari Legacy cabinets include 14 games each and retail for $500.
Arcade1Up has a massive library of arcade cabinets, and today the company announced three new additions to the family are available to order: Atari Legacy Centipede Edition Midway Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Legacy Edition ll three units are retailing for $500 each and are expected to be shipped in early June. Like most products from Arcade1Up, these could sell out fast--so be sure to check them out if you're interested.
Midway Mortal Kombat 30th Anniversary Legacy Edition
$500
Complete with a light-up marquee and matching riser, this new Mortal Kombat cabinet features retro artwork emblazoned along both sides. On the control panel, you'll find the usual assortment of buttons and joysticks for two players, but it's what's inside that makes the cabinet so enticing--14 games are included with your purchase. This includes more than just Mortal Kombat titles, as you'll also find Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Paperboy, and more available in its catalog. Best of all, the cabinet supports Wi-Fi multiplayer, letting you take the fight online and battle friends from around the world. Here's the full list of included games:
- Mortal Kombat
- Mortal Kombat II
- Mortal Kombat 3
- Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3
- Toobin
- Rampage
- Joust
- Wizard of Woz
- Gauntlet
- Rootbeer Tapper
- Defender
- Bubbles
- Paperboy
- Klax
Atari Legacy Centipede Edition
$500
Like the Mortal Kombat cabinet, the Atari Legacy arcade comes with a matching riser and light-up marquee, this time featuring colorful Centipede artwork. It also boasts a 17-inch monitor, controls for two players, and a trackball in the center of the control panel. The game list includes 14 titles, such as Centipede, Millipede, Asteroids, Missile Command, Crystal Castles, Tempest, and more. Rounding out the package is Wi-Fi support for online multiplayer, online leaderboards, and an anti-tip strap for easy (and safe) installation. Here's the full list of included games:
- Centipede
- Millipede
- Asteroids
- Asteroids Deluxe
- Major Havoc
- Missile Command
- Akka Arrh
- Crystal Castles
- Tempest
- Gravitar
- Liberator
- Space Duel
- Super Breakout
- Lunar Lander
Bandai Namco Legacy Pac-Mania
$500
Rounding out the trio of new Legacy cabinets is a new Pac-Man cabinet headlined by Pac-Mania. While there have been numerous Pac-Man cabinets manufactured by Arcade1Up, the artwork featuring Pac-Mania offers a unique aesthetic. It has a light-up marquee and matching riser. It will feature online leaderboards so you can see how your skills match up in these classic games against the rest of the world. The Pac-Mania cabinet comes with 14 games total:
- Pac-Mania
- Pac-Man
- Pac & Pal
- Super Pac-Man
- Pac-Man Plus
- Pac-Land
- Galaga
- Galaxian
- Galaga 88
- Mappy
- Dig Dug
- Dig Dug II
- Rompers
- Rolling Thunder
