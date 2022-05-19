3 New Arcade1Up Cabinets Are Available For Preorder

Complete with a light-up marquee and matching riser, this new Mortal Kombat cabinet features retro artwork emblazoned along both sides. On the control panel, you'll find the usual assortment of buttons and joysticks for two players, but it's what's inside that makes the cabinet so enticing--14 games are included with your purchase. This includes more than just Mortal Kombat titles, as you'll also find Rampage, Joust, Gauntlet, Paperboy, and more available in its catalog. Best of all, the cabinet supports Wi-Fi multiplayer, letting you take the fight online and battle friends from around the world. Here's the full list of included games:

Mortal Kombat

Mortal Kombat II

Mortal Kombat 3

Ultimate Mortal Kombat 3

Toobin

Rampage

Joust

Wizard of Woz

Gauntlet

Rootbeer Tapper

Defender

Bubbles

Paperboy

Klax